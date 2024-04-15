Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK G5 is a palm-sized computer that measure just 72 x 72 x 45mm (2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.8″). But it’s a full-fledged desktop computer, albeit a low-power one.

Inside the computer’s little case you’ll find a 12-watt Intel N97 quad-core processor with Intel UHD integrated graphics. The computer also has 12GB of RAM soldered to the motherboard and an M.2 2242 slot for solid state storage.

If the design looks familiar, that’s because the GMK G5 looks virtually identical to similar models like the Topton M6S that have been available since last year. But GMK’s version should offer a modest boost in CPU and graphics performance thanks to the higher TDP and support for higher CPU and graphics frequencies.

Chip Cores Threads Base / Boost freq L3 Cache GPU Power Intel Processor N97 4 4 Up to 3.6 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 1.2 GHz 12W Intel Processor N100 4 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W

The GMK G5 is available from GMK’s AliExpress store with list prices starting at $200, but it’s currently on sale for $30 off when you use the coupon code 9RSXO7MW00GP.

There are four pricing/configuration options available at launch:

12GB RAM / no storage for $200 ($170 with coupon)

12GB RAM / 256GB storage for $220 ($190 with coupon)

12GB RAM / 512GB storage for $240 ($210 with coupon)

12GB RAM / 1TB storage for $270 ($240 with coupon)

All models feature LPDDR5-4800 memory, support for M.2 2242 SATA SSDs, a microSD card reader with support for up to 128GB of removable storage, and a cooling system consisting of a fan and a copper heat sink.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

GMK says the little computer supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, which is rather disappointing by 2024 standards. But the inclusion of an Ethernet jack might help soften the blow of the lack of support for newer wireless standards.

The little computer comes with a 12V/3A USB Type-C power adapter.

via ITHome and YOHO

