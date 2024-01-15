Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GKD Pixel is a handheld game console that looks a bit like a Game Boy… but smaller, and with full color display.

First unveiled last year, the GKD Pixel is now available for pre-order for $90, and it’s expected to begin shipping by the end of January. We also now have more details about the specs for this tiny retro game console.

The GKD Pixel features a 2.4 inch, 320 x 240 pixel display and an aluminum body that comes in black, blue, red or green colors, with grooves in the back of the case to make it easier to grip.

It measures 80 x 56 x 18mm (3.15″ x 2.20″ x 0.71″), making it a bit larger than Anbernic’s keychain-sized RG Nano, but still a lot smaller than most portable gaming devices.

There’s a D-Pad, four action buttons, and Start and Select keys on the front, and dual left and right shoulder keys on top. There’s a USB-C port, speaker, and headphone jack on the bottom, and on the side of the handheld there are power and menu buttons, as well as charging lights.

Inside the system is a 1,300 mAh battery, an Ingenic x1830 processor, and 128MB of RAM. Those specs aren’t exactly bleeding edge, but in a review of the GKD Pixel, Retrododo notes that the system should be able to handle emulation of classic game consoles including the Sony Playstation 1.

According to Retrododo, you can expect around 3 to 4 hours of battery life, but this little game system is probably best used for shorter gaming sessions, as it can be uncomfortable to hold such a small device or look at such a tiny screen for extended periods.

