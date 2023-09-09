GameKiddy is starting to show off an upcoming handheld game console that looks like it could be positioned as a competitor to the tiny Anbernic RG Nano.

While the upcoming GKD Pixel is a bit larger than Anbernic’s keychain-sized console, the extra space provides room for a larger display that should make games easier to view, and larger controllers that should be easier to use. Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but here’s what we know about the upcoming device so far.

According to information shared in the Retro Game Handhelds Discord by “Rex from RetroCN.com,” the GKD Pixel will be released in October, and it’s expected to have features that include:

2 inch display

USB-C port

3.5mm audio jack

1,050 mAh battery

Metal body with grooves in the back to make it easy to grip

Color options including black, blue, red, green, or pink colors

There’s no word on the price, processor, memory, storage, operating system, or controller layout yet. But Rex claims that the device has an excellent D-Pad.

And if you’re wondering whether you can trust Rex’s info, that’s fair. But Rex has also shared a number of pictures and a few short videos of the GKD Pixel, including some that compare it with the Anbernic RG Nano and other gaming handhelds, and RetroCN says pre-orders for the GKD Pixel are coming soon (although it will also probably be available from other stores, including the GameKiddy shop).

More details should be available closer to launch.

via NotebookCheck and Retro Dodo

