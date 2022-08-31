The GKD mini Plus is a handheld game console with a 3.5 inch display and a compact design that should make the system easy to slide into a pocket. In fact, it looks nearly identical to the original GKD mini, with a D-Pad and four action buttons on the front, plus a few shoulder buttons on the back.

But there are a few key features that set the new model apart. First, the updated model packs upgraded specs including a higher-resolution display, faster processor, and more RAM. And second, it’s designed to work with an optional dock that slides onto the bottom to give you two analog sticks.

The GKD mini Plus features a 640 x 480 pixel IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM, a microSD card reader for storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a Rockchip RK3566 processor, which is a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with ARM Mal-G52 2EE graphics.

On the bottom of the device there’s a USB Type-C port, allowing you to slide the optional analog stick accessory into place, which should expand the number of games you can play on this little device.

If you’d prefer a system with built-in analog sticks, a new GKD mini Plus Classic is also on the way. It has the same processor, display, and battery, but the analog sticks aren’t removable and there are two microSD card readers.

Prices for the GKD mini Plus are expected to start as low as 469 CNY (about $68) in China, although customers in other countries will most likely end up paying a little more. Pricing hasn’t been revealed for the GKD mini Plus Classic yet.

Both models will most likely ship with GameKiddy’s custom operating system with emulators that allow you to play games designed for classic game consoles

via Retrododo (1)(2) and Retro Kezins (1)(2)