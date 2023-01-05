The Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) is a laptop that packs a lot of power into a compact package.

It supports up to a 45-watt, 14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i7-13700H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 discrete GPU. And the notebook has a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. But the new Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED measures just 0.67 inches thick and weighs just under 3.3 pounds.

If you’re wondering whether Gigabyte had to make any compromises, the answer appears to be yes – the laptop features 16GB of non-replaceable LPDDR5 memory and a 63 Wh battery that I wouldn’t expect to last long during a gaming or content creation session, even if Intel and NVIDIA both say their latest chips are more energy efficient than their predecessors.

But the notebook comes with a 130W USB Type-C power adapter that should make it fairly easy to plug in at home or on the go.

The system has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage, a single-color backlit keyboard, stereo 2W speakers with DTS:X audio, a 1080p IR webcam with support for face recognition, support for WiFie 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 x HDMI 2.1 port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

1 x USB Type-C power input

The Gigabyte Aero 13 OLED measures 311 x 221 x 17mm (12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.67″) and weighs 1.49kg (3.28 pounds).

Gigabyte hasn’t announced how much the notebook will cost or when you’ll be able to buy one, but NVIDIA says the first laptops with RTX 4050 graphics won’t begin shipping until February 22nd, so it’s safe to say the new Aero 13 OLED won’t be available before then.

