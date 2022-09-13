Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

GeekPi offers tons of different kits and add-ons for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts. Their latest offering is a compact tower that’s designed to turn the Pi into an affordable desktop computer or network storage device.

The new GeekPi Raspberry Pi Mini Tower NAS Kit is available for $60 from Amazon. It’s also available from AliExpress with prices starting at $46 for a barebones kit or $193 for a kit that comes with a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

The black ABS mini-tower features clear acrylic side panels, integrated cable management for a tidy install and an upward-facing cutout for a small OLED display. GeekPi includes not one but two of the 128×64 pixel display with the kit.

A USB 3.0 to M.2 board lets you add a single SSD internally. GeekPi also supplies a 40-pin, right-angle GPIO header that lets you attach an IDE ribbon cable. It’s not the most elegant way to add more storage, but it does provide some additional flexibility.

To keep the system cool and stable GeekPi has included its Ice Tower HSF. It’s an effective little cooler that dropped temperatures by up to 28° C in test performed by CNX Software’s Jean-Luc Aufranc. Don’t want to listen to the drone of a whirring fan? Not to worry. The Ice Tower can still manage heat from the Raspberry Pi quite well without it. Aufranc’s test showed a reduction of 13° C while idling with the heatsink only.

GeekPi even provides all the tools you’ll need to assemble the system. All you need to add the Raspberry Pi itself, an SSD and a 5V power adapter.

