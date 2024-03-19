Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The upcoming GEEKOM XT12 Prois a compact desktop computer with a 35-watt Intel Core i9-12900H processor, support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, and support for up to two SSDs.

It also features plenty of connectivity options with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of ports that includes two USB4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 2.5 GbE LAN port.

The XT12 Pro has an aluminum body that measures 117 x 111 x 39mm (4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″) and weighs 550 grams (1.2 pounds), making it small enough to easily mount to the back of a display or hide under a desk or monitor.

But it’s a versatile little computer that can drive up to two 4K displays (or a single 8K display). GEEKOM plans to sell the computer with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, but there are two SODIMM slots, allowing you to upgrade the memory. And there’s an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4×4 solid state drives as well as an M.2 2242 connector for an optional SATA SSD.

Ports include:

2 x USB4 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 GbE RJ45 LAN

1 x DC power input (19V/6.32A)

GEEKOM hasn’t announced how much the XT12 Pro will cost yet, but it should be available in April from the GEEKOM website and the company’s Amazon store.

