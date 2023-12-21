Chinese mini PC maker Geekom has announced it’s bringing two upcoming models sporting the latest Intel and AMD processors to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

The Geekom IT14 Pro is a mini PC with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Meteor Lake processor, while the Geekom A8Max supports up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8040 series chip. The company also plans to showcase a new Geekom APro8 Max compact gaming PC with discrete graphics.

AMD’s Ryzen 8040 series “Hawk Point” processors are a lot like the chip maker’s previous-gen Ryzen 7040 series “Phoenix” processors, both featuring up to 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and up to 12-core RDNA 3 integrated graphics. But AMD has added a neural processing unit to most models, for hardware-accelerated AI performance.

Geekom says it will offer A8Max mini PC models with Ryzen 7 8840HS and Ryzen 9 8940HS processor options (although that’s not actually a chip that AMD has announced yet, so I’m betting if we’re not talking about an unreleased chip, it’s actually a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor).

Intel’s Meteor Lake chips also have an NPU, but for folks that don’t care about AI performance, the bigger news is that Meteor Lake-H series processors also feature Intel Arc integrated graphics for up to 2X the GPU performance of previous-gen chips with Iris Xe graphics.

Geekom says the IT14 Pro mini PC will be available with up to a Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and also features support for dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory and up to two SSDs.

And for folks that need even more performance, the upcoming APro8 Max computer combines a Ryzen 9 8940H (sic?) chip with an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU.

Geekom hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but we should find out more about the specs for these upcoming computers at CES in early January.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.