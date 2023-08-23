Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

As promised, Geekom has launched one of the first mini PCs to feature a 4″ x 4″ motherboard and support for up to a 45-watt Intel Core i9 processor.

The Geekom Mini IT13 is a 117 x 112 x 49.2mm (4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.9″) desktop computer that’s up for pre-order from Geekom’s website for $499 and up. It should also be available from Amazon starting September 5, 2023.

Geekom is offering three different configurations of the Mini IT13 and while the starting price won’t get you a Core i9 processor, all three models seem pretty competitively priced:

Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $499

Core i7-13700H/32GB/1TB for $689

Core i9-13900H/32GB/2GB for $789

By comparison, the only other company to announced a 4×4 mini PC with support for up to a Core i9 processor plans to charge $699 for a barebones model with a Core i5-13500H processor and no memory, storage or operating system.

While all models of the Geekom Mini IT13 ship with memory and storage, both are also user-upgradeable. The system has two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory, and support for up to three storage devices:

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD

1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD

1 x 2.5″ HDD or SSD

Ports include:

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Geekom says the system can handle up to four external displays, with two 4k/60Hz screens connected to the HDMI ports and two displays at resolutions up to 8K/30Hz connected to the USB-C ports. Since those USB-C ports supports 40 Gbps data speeds, you could also connect an external graphics dock or other high-speed peripherals.

The system also has an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The Geekom Mini IT12 has a metal and plastic frame and a fan for active cooling. And the computer comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

via Geekom Mini IT13 launch event (YouTube)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.