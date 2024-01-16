The Geekom APro8 Max is a small desktop computer that looks more like a game console than a typical PC… and that’s fitting, since it has the guts of a gaming laptop inside.

After teasing the upcoming mini PC in December, Geekom showed off the APro8 Max at CES last week, where the company revealed more details about what makes this little gaming PC tick.

The system measures 92mm x 193 x 252mm (3.6″ x 7.6″ x 9.9″) when positioned vertically on a stand, or 234 x 193 x 62mm (9.2″ x 7.6″ x 2.4″) when laid flat without the use of a stand. That makes it larger than some mini PCs, but still small by desktop PC standards.

Inside the chassis is an AMD “Hawk Point” processor that Geekom says is a Ryzen 9 8940HS chip with AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics plus an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU.

AMD hasn’t officially announced a Ryzen 9 8940HS processor yet, so either this system actually has a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor or Geekom is spilling the beans on an as-yet unannounced processor. If it’s the latter, you can probably expect a lower-power chip: other processors in the Ryzen 804xHS family have a 0 at the end if they’re 20 – 30W chips, while models with a 5 at the end are 35 – 54W processors.

The Geekom APro8 Max has two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of total DDR5-5600 memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4×4 storage, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a selection of ports that includes:

2 x USB4 Type-C

6 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm headphone output

1 x SD card reader

Geekom hasn’t announced pricing for the APro8 Max yet, but that’s not surprising as the computer isn’t expected to hit the market until the third quarter of 2024.

via ETA Prime (YouTube), Phandroid, and WePC

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.