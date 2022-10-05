The developers behind the Chromium OS fork FydeOS have revealed their first in-house hardware project. It’s a 2-in-1 device called the Fydetab Duo and it’s coming soon to a crowdfunding platform.

Fydetab Duo ARM 2-in-1 with Fyde OS

FydeOS first popped up back in 2020 when it was released for the Pinebook Pro. It offers a more complete Chromebook-like experience than Chromium OS, since Fyde comes with built-in support for running Android apps.

The Fydetab will look a bit like a Microsoft Surface Pro with its 12.35″ QHD display and detachable slim keyboard cover. The keyboard and the removable kickstand cover of the Fydetab are wrapped in matching fabric that’s available in two colors: Islay gray or Speyside red. Fyde also includes a stylus that stores neatly into an elastic strap on the keyboard.

It’s powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588S processor that runs at clock speeds up to 2.4GHz. That’s paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and Fyde will offer a choice of 64GB or 128GB of onboard eMMC. A combination micro SD/nano SIM slot allows for either expanded storage or mobile connectivity.

The Fydetab also support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 4.2. A front-facing 5MP camera lets you jump on Zoom or Teams calls and the headphone jack lets you plug in when you want to keep the audio private. For external hookups there’s a single USB-C port with DisplayPort support. That same port supplies power, which gets piped in via the included 45W adapter.

On its own, the Fydetab weighs in at about 2.1 pounds. Attaching both the cover and the kickstand adds about 7 ounces.

Fyde has yet to announce pricing yet, but plans to as soon as discussions with its suppliers have wrapped.

via Tablet Monkeys and Fyde

