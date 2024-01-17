A big part of what makes modern computers tick are the cooling systems that keep the CPU, GPU, and other hardware from overheating and slowing down or burning out. Most PCs solve this with a combination of heat sinks and spinning fans, which can cause their own problems like noise and dust buildup. Most phones and tablets (and some PCs) are designed for fanless operation, but that comes with its own limitations on the amount of heat that can be handled.

Frore’s AirJet system aims to provide a middle ground with solid state cooling modules that are smaller and quieter than fans, while offering more cooling power than a passive heat sink of similar size. Frore has been showing off AirJet technology for about a year, and now the company has unveiled a new module that’s even thinner and lighter.

The new AirJet Mini Slim module measures 41.5 x 27.5 x 2.5mm and weighs 8 grams. That’s not much smaller than the original AirJet Mini, which was 2.8mm thick and 9 grams, but every little bit helps when you’re designing a cooling module for thin and light computers.

Most importantly, Frore says the new system offers the same amount of cooling power, with the ability to dissipate up to 5.25 watts. That means you’d need a couple of units to sufficiently cool a laptop with a 15 – 30 watt processor, for example. But that’s why any size reduction is helpful.

The company has also unveiled some new technologies to improve the AirJet experience, including:

Intelligent self-cleaning : Airflow can be reversed to move dust accumulated in the AirJet filters. This is launching with the AirJet Mini Slim, but will also be available with the original AirJet Mini.

: Airflow can be reversed to move dust accumulated in the AirJet filters. This is launching with the AirJet Mini Slim, but will also be available with the original AirJet Mini. Thermoception: The AirJet Mini Slim can detects its temperature to perform its key functions without relying on temperature readings from the host device (allowing it to work in devices that lack CPUs or temperature sensors).

Frore says it imagines its new solid state cooling modules being used in “ultra-thin products like fanless laptops, professional tablets, handheld gaming devices, SSD accessories, and smartphones.”

But it’s still pretty rare to find a commercial product featuring any of Frore’s previous-gen AirJet modules. The only computer I’m aware of to feature the technology is the Zotac ZBOX pico PI430AJ mini PC, which is now available in select regions, but the US isn’t one of them.

The company did demonstrate how the technology could work in other product categories at CES last week, where it was showing off several off-the-shelf laptops, a smartphone, and portable SSDs retrofitted with AirJet cooling.

press release

