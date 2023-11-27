FriendlyELEC’s new CM3588 NAS Kit is a versatile little computer that effectively lets you build your own network-attached storage or video device. At its heart is a compute module with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, but that module snaps onto a feature-packed carrier board with 4 M.2 2280 slots with support for PCIe Gen 3 x1 solid state drives, as well as multiple HDMI ports and a 2.5 GbE Ethernet connector.
The board shares several features in common with FriendlyELEC’s NanoPC-T6, like its two HDMI 2.1 outputs, one HDMI 2.0 input, and 3.5mm audio jack. But for the new omdel, FriendlyELEC has added three USB type-A connectors (two 3.0 and one 2.0) and a USB 3.0 type-C connector, as well as an integrated buzzer, microphone header and IR transmitter.
FriendlyELEC lets you expand even further by including a 40-pin GPIO header.
On the bottom of the board you’ll also find MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI connectors for adding an LCD display and camera module.
The CM3588 NAS kit is available now from the FriendlyELEC website for $130.
The base configuration ships with 4GB of RAM and no storage. $15 more gets you twice the RAM and $30 maxes out memory at 16GB. Both upgrade options come with 64GB of eMMC.
All versions of the compute module feature the same Rockchip RK3588 processor, which is an octa-core chip with 4 Cortex‑A76 CPU cores running at up to 2.4 GHz and 4 low-power Cortex‑A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz. The chip also features an ARM Mali-G610 GPU and a 6 TOPS AI accelerator.
Since it’s made to snap onto the carrier board’s four 100-pin board-to-board connectors it should be a relatively simple process to upgrade to a more powerful compute module down the road.
FriendlyELEC offers Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Android 12 (tablet and TV), OpenWrt-based FriendlyWrt, and OpenMediaVault images on its CM3588 WIKI page.
via CNX Software