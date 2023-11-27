FriendlyELEC’s new CM3588 NAS Kit is a versatile little computer that effectively lets you build your own network-attached storage or video device. At its heart is a compute module with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, but that module snaps onto a feature-packed carrier board with 4 M.2 2280 slots with support for PCIe Gen 3 x1 solid state drives, as well as multiple HDMI ports and a 2.5 GbE Ethernet connector.

The board shares several features in common with FriendlyELEC’s NanoPC-T6, like its two HDMI 2.1 outputs, one HDMI 2.0 input, and 3.5mm audio jack. But for the new omdel, FriendlyELEC has added three USB type-A connectors (two 3.0 and one 2.0) and a USB 3.0 type-C connector, as well as an integrated buzzer, microphone header and IR transmitter.

FriendlyELEC lets you expand even further by including a 40-pin GPIO header.

On the bottom of the board you’ll also find MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI connectors for adding an LCD display and camera module.

The CM3588 NAS kit is available now from the FriendlyELEC website for $130.

The base configuration ships with 4GB of RAM and no storage. $15 more gets you twice the RAM and $30 maxes out memory at 16GB. Both upgrade options come with 64GB of eMMC.

All versions of the compute module feature the same Rockchip RK3588 processor, which is an octa-core chip with 4 Cortex‑A76 CPU cores running at up to 2.4 GHz and 4 low-power Cortex‑A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz. The chip also features an ARM Mali-G610 GPU and a 6 TOPS AI accelerator.

Since it’s made to snap onto the carrier board’s four 100-pin board-to-board connectors it should be a relatively simple process to upgrade to a more powerful compute module down the road.

FriendlyELEC offers Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Android 12 (tablet and TV), OpenWrt-based FriendlyWrt, and OpenMediaVault images on its CM3588 WIKI page.

via CNX Software

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.