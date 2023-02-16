The Framework Laptop is a modular, repairable and upgradeable notebook that doesn’t sacrifice performance, portability, or style for those features. But with a $999 starting price, it’s not exactly the cheapest laptop around.

It has gotten cheaper to get your hands on a Framework Laptop since the first model launched in 2021 though. When the company began selling models with 12th-gen Intel Core processors, the price of models it also lowered the price for older models with 11th-gen chips. Framework also added a Chromebook model which costs about $50 less than a version with Windows. And last year the company launched a refurbished program that lets you save by picking up used hardware. Now Framework is expanding its refurbished laptop program.

Last year the only way to get your hands on a refurbished Framework laptop was for customers in the US or Canada pick up a DIY Edition model with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor.

Now Framework is making that model available to customers in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands as well. And customers in the US and Canada can now pick up a refurbished Framework Laptop DIY Edition with a 12th gen Intel Core chip (that option isn’t available in Europe yet).

Framework’s DIY Edition laptops include a mainboard, processor, display, keyboard, battery, wireless card, and other core components. But the starting prices don’t include memory, storage, a power supply, or expansion modules (the company’s laptop has a modular system that lets you choose your own ports depending on whether you want USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, or other components such as a USB SSD).

Prices start at:

While these products include used parts that have been returned, Framework says everything has been “rigorously tested to confirm that functionality and performance meet the level of new products and are screened to confirm they have good cosmetic quality.” Refurbished Framework laptops are also covered by the same 1-year limited warranty as the company’s new products.

That said, if you’re allergic to paying for refurbished hardware, the company’s currently running a sale on new Framework Laptop DIY Edition 11th-gen Intel Core models. Normally priced at $749 and up, this model is now on sale for $640, making it just a little pricier than the refurbished version.

via Framework Blog