Over the past few years a startup called Framework has proven that you can build a modular, repairable upgradable laptop that’s actually a pretty good laptop. And the company has delivered on its promise: the original Framework Laptop shipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, but last year the company released a new mainboard with a 12th-gen Intel chip, allowing existing customers to upgrade their laptops.

Now Framework is doing it again with the launch of a 13th-gen mainboard. But that’s not the only thing the company is launching this year. Customers will also be able to opt for a mainboard with AMD Ryzen 7040 series “Phoenix” processor, whether configuring a new laptop or buying a mainboard to upgrade an existing laptop.

Framework has also introduced a number of new modules for its 13.5 inch laptops, plus a new accessory that makes it easy to use the mainboard as a standalone computer. And the first Framework Laptop with a 16 inch display is coming later this year (with a whole bunch of new features including support for upgradeable discrete graphics).

Let’s take these announcements one at a time.

Framework Laptop with a 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” mainboard

Customers looking to buy a new Framework Laptop with a 13th-gen Intel Core processor can place pre-orders starting today for a laptop that will ship in May.

Prices start at $849 for a DIY edition (the price doesn’t include memory, storage, or an operating system) or $1,049 for a pre-configured system and Framework will offer three processor options:

Intel Core i5-1340P

Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i7-1370P

If you buy a new Framework Laptop with an Intel chip, not only will you get one of Intel’s latest processors, but if you order a model with an Intel Core i7 processor you’ll also get a higher capacity battery, since Framework has upgraded the battery from 55 Wh to 61 Wh without increasing the size. The company says thanks to that extra capacity and Intel’s energy efficiency improvements, a new Framework Laptop with Intel Raptor Lake should get 20 to 30% better battery life than a model with a 12th-gen “Alder Lake” chip in both Windows and Linux.

While the new battery has a higher capacity, it’s the same physical size as the older 55 Wh battery, which means that customers with an existing Framework Laptop can upgrade their batteries without buying a new chassis.

The new laptop still ships with a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, but the new screen has a matte finish. Again, existing customers who want the new display can buy one and install it themselves.

Other upgrades include new hinges that Framework says gives the laptop better rigidity, while still allowing you to open the notebook with one hand and louder speakers (unless you have the Framework Chromebook Edition, because these are the same speakers used in that model).

Framework is also adding new options for folks who purchased a Framework Laptop DIY Edition, including the ability to select the color of your screen bezel when building your notebook (there’s a new transparent bezel option, among others), and a choice of keyboard languages and designs.

All of the new parts are also available as modules, which means that existing customers can purchase them from the Framework Marketplace and upgrade an existing laptop.

The Framework Laptop is up for pre-order now in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia and it should ship to customers in those countries in May.

Framework also plans to open pre-orders to customers in Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Taiwan this summer.

You’ll need to put down a $100 deposit to pre-order the new laptop, but it’s fully refundable if you decide to cancel your order before it ships.

Just want to upgrade the mainboard of your existing Framework laptop? You can pick up a mainboard with a Core i5 chip for $449, a Core i7-1360P model for $699, or a Core i7-1370P version for $1049.

Framework Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7040

Framework representatives say the number one question they’ve gotten since the company released its first laptop was when there would be models with AMD Ryzen processors. The answer? Very soon.

The company is now taking pre-orders for models with Ryzen 7040 Series processors based on AMD’s “Phoenix” architecture. That means the chips feature Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 integrated graphics plus AMD’s new Ryzen AI engine.

Framework Laptops with AMD chips are also up for pre-order today with prices starting at $849 for a DIY Edition or $1,049 for a pre-configured model. But these laptops (and modules) won’t begin shipping until the third quarter of 2023.

Framework says most of the upgrades are on the mainboard itself, so the display, chassis, hinges, and modules for the AMD edition are all exactly the same as the Intel versions. That means that existing customers with an 11th or 12th-gen Intel mainboard should be able to swap it out for an AMD mainboard, while new customers will have their pick of Intel or AMD.

The new AMD models support up to 64GB of RAM and the laptops feature a new AMD-compatible wireless card with support for WiFi 6E.

Framework is offering unspecified AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 7040 series processor options, so it’s unclear exactly which chips these laptops will use. But so far AMD has only announced two processors that meet Framework’s description.

Ryzen 7040 Series “Phoenix” for ultrathin laptops (March, 2023) Model CPU Gen & node Cores / Threads Base / Boost CPU freq Cache Graphics RAM USB4 TDP Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 (4nm) 8 / 16 3.8 GHz / 5.1 GHz 24MB Radeon 780M

(12 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 35 – 45W Ryzen 5 7640HS Zen 4 (4nm) 6 / 12 4.3 GHz / 5 GHz 22MB Radeon 760M

(8 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 35 – 45W

One other thing to note about the new AMD models is that while they support all the same modules as Framework’s Intel laptops, not all configurations will ship standard with all of the new modules.

Basically if you opt for an AMD-powered Framework Laptop, you’ll get the original speaker kit. And if you opt for a pre-configured model with an AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 processor, you’ll also get a 55 Wh battery. But you can always go the DIY route if you really want a laptop with a 61 Wh battery and one of those chips.

13th Gen Intel Core AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processor i5-1340P i7-1360P i7-1370P Ryzen 5 Ryzen 7 Speaker Speaker Kit – 80dB Speaker Kit – 80dB Speaker Kit – 80dB Speaker Kit – Original Speaker Kit – Original Battery 55Wh 61Wh 61Wh 55Wh 61Wh Hinges Hinge Kit (2nd Gen) – 3.5kg Hinge Kit (2nd Gen) – 3.5kg Hinge Kit (2nd Gen) – 3.5kg Hinge Kit (2nd Gen) – 3.5kg Hinge Kit (2nd Gen) – 3.5kg Display Matte Matte Matte Matte Matte Memory DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600 DDR5-5600

Just buying an AMD Ryzen mainboard? A Ryzen 5 model will set you back $449, while Framework will sell Ryzen 7 boards for $699.

Framework Marketplace updates

All of the new modules mentioned above will be available for purchase individually from the Framework Marketplace, which means that existing customers can upgrade their displays, hinges, speakers, or batteries… and new customers will be able to buy replacement parts.

That means you can effectively turn an original Framework Laptop into a 3rd-gen model in a manner of minutes. In fact, during a launch event, a Framework employee performed a full upgrade on an existing laptop in about fifteen minutes.

Wondering what to do with your old components? Framework already offers a way to repurpose old mainboards as standalone desktop computers with a 3D-printed case, and some folks have also used them for custom projects such as modernizing a classic Lenovo ThinkPad 701C or building Cyberdecks, tablets, or terminals.

Now Framework has unveiled an option for folks without a 3D printer. This spring you’ll be able to buy a Cooler Master case for the Framework Mainboard for $39. It’s a slim chassis that exposes all of the modular port areas, can be mounted to a monitor, and is compatible with all Framework Mainboards including models with Intel or AMD chips.

The company is also developing concepts that will let you re-use the battery as a power bank after it’s been removed from the Framework Laptop, which could come in handy if you want to upgrade to the new 61 Wh battery without generating e-waste.

Framework Laptop 16

The company is also introducing a brand new 16 inch modular, repairable laptop. Not only will it have a larger screen, but it will support up to 6 USB4 modules including a new 3.5mm headphone module (so you can put the headphone jack wherever you want or leave it out if you don’t need it).

Framework is also introducing a new expansion system that will let you attach a discrete GPU and/or other accessories. Since the GPU modules are designed to attach to the back of the computer, it allows for a variety of sizes and weights. This provides the flexibility to allow users to upgrade to higher-performance GPUs in the future without worrying about whether they’ll fit inside the chassis.

We’ll have more details about the new 16 inch laptop in a separate article shortly.