Framework makes a line of modular, repairable, and upgradeable laptops, and the company has been at it for a few years. So if you bought a fiest-gen Framework Laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor based on Tiger Lake architecture, you’ve had the ability to upgrade the processor to a 12th or 13th gen chip buy purchasing a new mainboard, without the need to buy a whole new laptop.

But Framework also sells older mainboards to folks who want them, for use as replacement parts, cheaper upgrades, or other uses – they don’t need to go in a laptop at all, and can instead be used as a desktop computer or the basis for a DIY project. And now the company has dropped the price of Framework Mainboards with Tiger Lake chips dramatically, allowing you to pick one up for as little as $199.

I’m a blog post, Framework explains that ut recently found out that the Compal factory that had been involved in manufacturing the company’s original laptops still had a bunch of finished and partially finished mainboards with 11th-gen Intel chips. Rather than let them sit on a shelf indefinitely or let them go to water, Framework has tested them, updated their firmware, and then prices them to move, by cutting the prices by more than half.

Up until recently, a Framework Mainboard with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor was selling for $449, now it’s $199.

The price for a Core i7-1165G7 model has dropped from $699 to $299. And the Coire i7-1185G7 model that used to sell for $1,049? Now you can pick it up for just $399.

While these little computers are substantially larger and still cost more than, say, a typical Raspberry Pi single board computer, they’re also a lot more powerful and very versatile thanks to support for up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, PCIe 4.0 storage, and four USB4 ports, among other things.

The boards also come with a heat sink and fan, but no chassis. You can either 3D print your own or buy a pre-built case like the $39 model made by Cooler Master.

