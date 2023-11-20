Framework has been making modular, repairable, and upgradeable laptops for a few years. And while the company’s hardware isn’t exactly cheap, it offers the promise of letting you keep using your laptop for longer by only replacing the parts you need.

The company also does offer a way to save money: buy previous-gen hardware. Every time Framework releases a new laptop with the latest Intel or AMD processor options, it discounts older models while supplies last. And now the company has launched a new Framework Outlet portion of its website where you can find discounted laptops, motherboards (with processors), and other products.

At the moment the only full-fledged laptop available from the Framework Laptop is the original Framework Laptop DIY Edition notebook with a 13 inch display and a choice of Intel Core i7-1165G7 or Core i7-1185G7 processors. Prices range from $639 to $799 depending on the processor and display, and you’ll still need to pay extra for memory, storage, and Expansion Cards (to add HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Ethernet, or other ports).

But those prices still represent a discount over a current-gen Framework Laptop 13. Prices for this year’s model start at $1169 if you want a DIY Edition model with an Intel Core i7-1360P or AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor (or $849 if you’re okay with a Core i5 or Ryzen 5 chip).

Also available from the Framework Outlet are:

You can use those mainboards to upgrade any existing Framework Laptop by swapping out an old mainboard for a new one. Or you can use them as standalone computers. Add a case and you’ve basically got a mini PC.

The Framework Outlet also includes some older and refurbished Framework Laptop components including Expansion Cards and batteries, as well as wireless cards.

via Framework Blog

