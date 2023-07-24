The Flipper Zero is a pocket-sized tool designed for security researchers, software and hardware hackers, and other folks looking for a portable, versatile, and incredibly geeky toy. Designed to look more like a toy than a hacking tool, it can be used to interact with RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, or IR devices. And there are GPIO pins that let you connect other hardware to extend the capabilities.

When the Flipper Zero first launched through a Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, it shipped with software for basic functionality, but also allowed developers to write their own apps. Now the company behind the Flipper Zero has launched an app store that makes it easy for users to download around a 100 apps.

Store might not really be the best word for it, because all of the apps available are free (and open source). But we’ve gotten used to calling these sorts of software repositories app stores, so I guess it’s handy to have an easy-to-understand name for the place where you can install software for a not-that-easy-to-describe device.

The Flipper Zero app store is built into the official Android and iOS apps for the device, allowing you browse and install software without scouring a bunch of different sources on the internet.

Everything in the store has also been reviewed by the folks at Flipper Devices, so you can ensure they should be fairly safe to use.

The Flipper Zero features a 1.4 inch, 128 x 64 pixel monochrome, sunlight-readable LCD display, a 5-button direction pad for navigation plus a back button, a status LED, microSD card reader, IR transceiver, and sub-1 GHz transceiver with a range of up to 50 meters.

IR support lets you use it to as a TV remote, garage door opener, or controller for an air conditioner or other appliances. An integrated 125 kHz antenna allows you to use the Flipper Zero to read and even clone old-school RFID security badges.

There’s also a built-in 13.56 MHz NFC module and a 433 MHz antenna for communicating with other Flipper devices. You can also use the Flipper Zero as a multi-factor security authentication device.

The GPIO pins let you add a WiFi module or other hardware. And the device’s 2,000 mAh battery should last for 7 days to a month, depending on usage. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and flashing firmware.

And that’s all before you start programming your own apps or installing anything from the new app store. Among other things, there are apps in the store that let you use the Flipper Zero as a remote control for your smartphone camera, as a tuning fork, as an Xbox IR controller, a barcode generator, a tuning fork, or metronome. There are even a few simple games including a solitaire app and an Arkanoid clone.

The Flipper Zero is available for for $169, while add-ons including a silicone case, screen protector, WiFi dev board, and prototyping board are available for around $7 to $29.

via Gizmodo and The Verge

