Mozilla has announced that a major change is coming to the Firefox Android app. Desktop browser extensions will finally be fully supported by the end of this year.

An exact date hasn’t been set yet, but Mozilla plans to announce one in September.

Firefox users have been able to install extensions that were part of the Recommended Extensions program since late 2020. The collection of just over 100 extensions made many of the most popular available on Android. In the three years since, Mozilla has been focused on shoring up “the infrastructure necessary to support an open extension ecosystem on Firefox for Android.”

The coming update will finally open up the full catalog to users. There’s still more behind-the-scenes work that needs to take place before that happens. Many developers will need to tweak their extensions, though Mozilla makes the process look relatively quick and painless.

Mozilla’s Scott Devaney explains that a major change recently made its way to Firefox Nightly on Android that will kickstart the transition. Multi-process support has been added, so Firefox extensions can now run outside the main Firefox process on Android.

This, he says, will prevent Android from shutting resource-intensive extensions down unexpectedly.

Mozilla is still hard at work creating new resources that will help developers deliver stable, optimized extensions. “We anticipate considerable user demand for more extensions on Firefox for Android,” Devaney notes.

Customization and extensibility have always been a core part of the Firefox browsing experience, so it stands to reason that Mozilla’s millions of users will be champing at the bit to install their favorite extensions once the update arrives.

via Hacker News

