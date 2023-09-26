Web browsers have had tools that let you translate websites for years. But they typically rely on cloud-based translation services like Google Translate or Microsoft’s Bing Translator.

The latest version of Mozilla’s Firefox web browser does things differently. Firefox 118 brings support for Fullpage Translation, which can translate websites entirely in your browser. In other words, everything happens locally on your computer without any data sent to Microsoft, Google, or other companies.

Here’s how it works. Firefox will notice when you visit a website in a supported language that’s different from your default language, and a translate icon will show up in the address bar.

Tap that icon and you’ll see a pop-up window that asks what languages you’d like to translate from and to. If the browser doesn’t automatically detect the language of the website you’re visiting, you can set these manually.

Then click the “Translate” button, and a moment later the text on the page should be visible in your target language. If you’d prefer to go back to the original language, just tap the translate icon again and choose the option that says “show original.”

You can also tap the settings icon in the translation menu and choose to “always translate” or “never translate” a specific language so that you won’t have to manually invoke the translation every time you visit sites in that language.

Now for the bad news: Firefox Fullpage Translation only supports 9 languages so far:

Bulgarian

Dutch

English

French

German

Italian

Polish

Portuguese

Spanish

So while the feature works well with German, French, and Spanish sites I often visit, like WinFuture.de, MiniMachines.net, and AndroidPC.es, the Firefox’s new built-in translation is no use at all for sites in Chinese, Japanese, or Russian.

Mozilla notes that there are also some other limitations. For example, it may not be able to handle websites with mixed language content very well. It cannot translate part of a web page while leaving the rest in its original language. And there’s no support for translating text from images or videos.

Other changes in Firefox 118 include support for Video Effects and background Blur when using Google Meet in Firefox (these features have actually been backported to work with Firefox 115 and later), and several bug fixes and security updates. And Firefox 118 for Android now supports printing page content from the browser or share menu.

