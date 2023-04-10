The Firefly Station P3 is a small desktop computer with support for up to to three 4K displays (or one 8K display), an HDMI input for video capture, and Gigabit Ethernet.

It’s also an ARM-based computer powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor with support for Android, Ubuntu, Debian, and other GNU/Linux distributions.

The computer measures 128 x 128 x 46mm (5″ x 5″ x 1.8″), which makes it a little larger than an Intel NUC Pro, but still pretty compact by desktop computer standards.

It’s also versatile. Firefly says the Station P3 will be available with 4GB to 32GB of LPDDR4, LPDDR4x, or LPDDR5 memory, 16GB to 256GB of eMMC storage, and an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD as well as a microSD card reader for removable storage.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1 ([email protected])

1 x HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])

1 x USB-C port (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode for [email protected]/60Hz output)

1 x HDMI input ([email protected] Hz)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The computer also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and at the heart of the Station P3 is a Rockchip RK3588 processor with four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and a neural accelerator with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.

The system features an aluminum chassis and the whole things weighs about 700 grams (1.5 pounds), making it small and light enough to easily mount to the back of a display.

Firefly hasn’t announced pricing for the Station P3 yet, but the similarly-specced Station P3D recently went on sale, with a model featuring 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage selling for $399.

Since the Station P3 is basically the same computer as the P3D, but without the modular capabilities, I’d expect the price to be similar, or possibly a little lower.

via AndroidTVBox.eu