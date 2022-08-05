Firefly introduced its first single-board PC powered by a Rockchip RK3588S processor earlier this year. Now the company is has unveiled a full-fledged mini PC with the same processor.

The Firefly Station M3 is a 3.8″ x 2.9″ x 1.3″ computer with Rockchip’s octa-core processor, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and the ability to drive up to two 8K displays. Firefly hasn’t announced pricing yet, but a previous-gen Station M2 with a RK3566 processor sells for $99 and up.

I suspect the new model will cost a bit more since it has a significantly more powerful processor featuring:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics

NPU with up to 6 TOPs performance

Firefly is also doubling the amount of memory in the entry-level configuration. The Station M3 will be available in 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB RAM configurations.

The computer will ship with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC flash storage, but also features an M.2 2242 slot with support for SATA 3 or PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSDs, plus a microSD card reader.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1 ([email protected] fps or [email protected])

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 ([email protected]) support

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A port

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

The Station M2 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity and ships with Station OS, which is an Android-based operating system optimized for media consumption. But Firefly says the computer also supports stock Android as well as Ubuntu or other Linux-based operating systems.

