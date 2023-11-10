The Firefly ROC-RK3588-RT is a single-board computer that looks a bit like a Raspberry Pi. But it’s slightly larger and packs many more I/O options than any Raspberry Pi to date.

Firefly’s computer features features three Ethernet ports, making it useful for networking applications. It has three video outputs, allowing you to connect multiple displays. In addition to onboard eMMC storage and a microSD card reader, this board has an M.2 2242 slot for a SATA or NVMe SSD. And the Firefly board has a processor with an integrated neural processing unit for up to 6 TOPS of performance.

Those features have a price though… literally. While a Raspberry Pi 5 with 8GB of RAM is priced at $80, a ROC-RK3588-RT with the same chip is selling for $229.

The board measures 108 x 75mm (4.3″ x 3″) and it’s powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor with 4 Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and the aforementioned NPU.

While the $229 model has 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of onboard eMMC storage, Firefly’s spec sheet shows that the system is available with 4GB to 16GB of RAM and 32GB to 128GB of storage.

You can also use the microSD card reader for up to 1TB of removable storage or the M.2 slot for a speedier SSD.

Ports include:

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz)

1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode for 8K@30Hz video)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

There’s also an M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi 6/BT 5.0 wireless card, and a BTB expansion connector with four PCIe 3.0 lanes.

Firefly offers builds of several operating systems for the board, including Debian, Ubuntu, and Android 12. The product page also mentions OpenWrt, but I don’t see a download link for that OS.

via CNX Software

