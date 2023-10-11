The Fedora Slimbook 16 is a 3.3 pound laptop with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 90 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics.

But what really makes it unlike most notebooks with those specs is the software: rather than Windows, the Fedora Slimbook ships with the latest version of the Linux-based Fedora operating system installed. It’s available for purchase now… if you can afford it.

The Fedora Slimbook 16 comes from a partnership between the developers of the Fedora GNU/Linux distribution and Slimbook, a Spanish PC maker that has been offering Linux as an option on its computers for the better part of a decade.

Slimbook also partners with the developers behind the free and open source KDE desktop environment to offer a KDE Slimbook line of laptops.

But as a niche device with semi-premium hardware, the company’s laptops aren’t cheap. Prices for the Fedora Slimbook start at 1799€ for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD, and that price only include shipping within Spain. International customers will have to pay another 120 120€ for shipping.

That said, 3% of the revenue generated from Fedora Slimbook sales goes to the GNOME Foundation to help further development of Fedora’s default desktop environment.

Other Fedora Slimbook features include support for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory (there are two SODIMM slots), up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage (there are two M.2 2280 slots), an 82 Wh battery, 1080p webcam, and an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

The laptop has an aluminum and magnesium alloy chassis that measures 355 x 245 x 20mm (14″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds). It comes with a 120W power adapter.

via Fedora Magazine

