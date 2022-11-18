The US Federal Communications Commission has adopted new rules that will require broadband internet service providers to “display easy-to-understand labels” that will make it easier for people to know what the companies are actually offering and how much service will cost.

Basically these are the equivalent of the nutrition labels that you see on food packages… but for internet. The FCC says the goal is to help people comparison shop… but that assumes you’re in a market where there’s any real competition, and there’s a good chance you’re not. Still, the labels could at least let you know how good or bad a deal you’re getting.

The FCC released a proposal for the new labels earlier this year, but it looks like they’ve undergone some changes since then.

According to the new rules, broadband providers will need to display the labels prominently in a way that makes them hard to miss when you’re signing up for a plan. They also need to be easily accessible in any online customer account portals and machine-readable so that third-parties an aggregate the information for comparisons.

Among other things, the labels will list:

Monthly price

Whether that price is an introductory rate and, if so, how long it lasts and what the rate will be when the promotion ends

Additional chargers and fees

Discounts and bundles

Typical download and upload speeds

Typical latency

Data included with the monthly price

Customer support contact information

Links to network management and privacy policies

It’s unclear exactly when you’ll start to see the labels though. The FCC says it still has a few regulatory steps to take before it will be ready to announced the date when the new rules take effect. And providers will have up to a year to comply with the regulations.

via Gizmodo