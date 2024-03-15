The US Federal Communications Commission has quadrupled the minimum speed that it considers “broadband” internet to better reflect the way people use the internet today (and what internet service providers can market as broadband).

In order to meet that benchmark, ISP’s now need to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps or higher.

That’s a big jump over the previous standards of 25Mbps and 3Mbps, respectively, which had been the benchmarks adopted by the FCC in 2015. But it’s also been a long time coming, because… politics.

As Ars Technica points out, the chair of the FCC has actually been calling for this increase since mid-2022, but the proposal didn’t have enough votes to pass the measure until more recently.

So what actually happens now that the FCC has set a new benchmark? For one thing, it allows the agency to provide an updated look at how many people in the country do or do not actually have access to internet service that meets the definition of broadband.

For example, the FCC says that as of December, 2022:

About 24 million Americans had limited access to broadband because “fixed terrestrial broadband service (excluding satellite) has not been physically deployed” in their region.

That number includes “almost 28% of Americans in rural areas, and more than 23% of people living on Tribal lands.”

Those numbers can help the FCC and other agencies to set regulations and policies in the future (although it’s worth noting that at least one of the commissioners who voted against the proposal say that numbers have improved somewhat since late 2022, while another questions the omission of satellite-based internet from the analysis).

The FCC has also set a “long-term goal” of 1 Gbps download speeds and 500 Mbps upload speeds ” to give stakeholders a collective goal towards which to strive,” but it’s unclear whether there’s any timeline for achieving that goal.

via FCC

