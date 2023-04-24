When the first Chromebooks hit the street in 2011 they came with a promise that Google would deliver regular software and security updates for at least four years. A few years later Google extended that to five years. But as I noted in 2018, that wasn’t nearly long enough for many users, especially since the countdown starts on the day a ChromeOS device is certified, not the day it’s purchased. So if you buy an older model, it might have just a few years (or months) of support left.

So Google extended its auto update policy again in 2020, this time promising that all new Chromebooks would receive at least 8 years of support. But even that’s causing problems. According to a report from the US PIRG Education Fund, many school districts that invested heavily in Chromebooks at the start of the pandemic are now finding the high price of buying cheap Chromebooks.

So here’s the thing, Chromebooks are attractive for educators for a few reasons. First, many of them offer decent performance at inexpensive price points. Spend $200 on a Windows laptop and you’ll often end up with a piece of junk. But spend the same amount of money on a Chromebook and while you won’t exactly get a premium experience, you can be pretty sure that it’ll be good enough for basic, mostly web-based tasks.

Second, Chromebooks are pretty stable and easy to manage. Google delivers software update on a regular basis. Most of your data is tied to a Google account, so if you need to switch to another laptop, you can sign in with your ID and password and pick up where you left off in a matter of minutes. And it’s fairly easy for IT administrators to manage a fleet of Chromebooks.

But… unlike Windows, Linux, or macOS laptops, Chromebooks have a built-in expiration date. While you can theoretically continue using a Chromebook indefinitely after it has stopped receiving updates from Google, you’ll be stuck on an older version of ChromeOS and, over time, some features may no longer work and you may not longer be able to access websites that require the latest versions of Chrome for security or functionality reasons.

Case in point: the PIRG report mentions a school district that found that Chromebooks that were no longer supported cannot access some state testing websites.

So PIRG is calling on Google extend its Automatic Update Expiration (AUE) for ChromeOS devices from 8 years to 10 years for “existing models,” which would have the effect of allowing school districts and individual users to continue using devices they already own for longer. This wouldn’t be the first time Google has made such a move: the company extended the lifespan of many models in 2019.

The PIRG report also calls on Google and PC makers that produce Chromebooks to make them easier to repair. Few companies offer replacement parts for the components that break most often, like keyboards, batteries, or displays. And many PC makers institute small changes year-after-year which makes it hard to replace parts even when they are available: for example, the report notes that some Chromebooks made by the same company have different screen bezel designs between models, even when the screen and bezel size are unchanged. These non-functional changes make it harder to source the proper replacement parts if you need to replace a bezel.

I’m a little skeptical of the report’s assertion that Google could pressure PC makers to have at least a “10% overstock of spare part available for purchase at reasonable prices,” or that “parts should be standardized across models and manufacturers,” allowing you to, for example, take the battery, screen, or keyboard from an Acer Chromebook and fit it into an Acer, HP, or Dell model. But if those changes did happen, it would certainly help extend the lifespan of Chromebooks, which could save schools and individual users money.

But it does seem feasible that Google could at least try to extend the software lifespan of more Chromebooks, ensuring that software lasts at least as long as the hardware.

Overall, PIRG estimates that “doubling the life of just Chromebooks sold in 2020 could cut emissions equivalent to taking 900 thousand cars off the road for a year,” by reducing the need to manufacture and sell new models, and “assuming no additional maintenance costs, in the U.S., longer lasting Chromebooks could save taxpayers $1.8 billion dollars across all K-12 students.”

One thing to note here is that when the report talks about “doubling the life,” we’re largely talking about the lifespan of Chromebooks after they’re purchased and set up by schools. Since many schools may be purchasing models that are not brand new with 8 years of support ahead of them, PIRG is talking about doubling the effective usage from around 4 years from the date of purchase to 8 years.

Of course, there is another option for extending the lifespan of Chromebooks: make it easier to install alternate operating systems on them. While it would be great if Google continued to offer software updates for all Chromebooks indefinitely, the company could also offer users with devices that have reached end of life the option to unlock the bootloader and install Linux, Windows, or other operating systems. There are some ways to do that with some existing models, but Google doesn’t make it particularly easy.

It’s unclear if Google will take any of PIRG’s advice. For now, I’d just offer Chromebook customers the same suggestion I made a few years ago: make sure to check Google’s Auto Update Policy website for the model you plan to purchase before spending any money. This will tell you whether that $200 (or $1000) laptop you’re about to buy has at least 8 years of life left in it, or just a few years (or less).