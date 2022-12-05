“You’re not still using a laser printer, are you?” Shaq asked back in a 2020 Epson EcoTank commercial. The company has been bullish on inkjets for some time, and now they’re going all in.

Epson will stop making laser printers by 2026, and the company is citing environmental reasons as the main reason.

In a statement, Epson notes that “laser technology’s limited ability to make significant steps towards improved sustainability due to its requirement for heat during the print process, and therefore increased energy use.”

Studies from more than a decade ago confirmed as much, finding that inkjet printers use substantially less energy during the printing process. While a laser printer can draw hundreds of watts during a print, an inkjet generally draws less than 20 watts.

Epson also cites the reduced number of moving parts as a plus for inkjet printers. Fewer components that can break down also means fewer replacement parts to produce, which contributes to an even smaller carbon footprint over the life of a printer.

There’s also no longer a significant drop-off in performance when you opt for an inkjet over a laser printer. Epson recently announced new WorkForce Enterprise AM-Series inkjets that can churn out between 40 and 60 pages per minute. As you can see, the AM-Series printers share few similarities with the diminutive desktop units that were once basically given away to get consumers hooked on ink cartridges.

Ars Technica points out that Epson’s move is a step in the right direction, but notes that printing remains a serious environmental concern. Hopefully the company has learned from its past missteps and we won’t see another episode like printers being bricked because their ink pads were saturated.

via Epson and Ars Technica