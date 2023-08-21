AAEON’s new EPIC-ADN9 is a 165 x 115mm (6.5″ x 4.5″) computer board with support for up to an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor, up to four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, a SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of user-replaceable DDR4-3200 memory, and support for multiple storage devise.

Calling it a single-board computer is probably stretching the definition of SBC a bit, since there’s no onboard memory. But the board isn’t much larger than the 4×4 boards used in many Intel NUC-like mini PCs, while the EPIC-ADN9 offers a bunch of features you won’t often find in an NUC… many of which make it clear that this little board is designed for industrial, commercial, or other professional solutions.

For example, while the board features some of the usual I/O options including HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, there are also RS-232/422/485 ports and optional support for a VGA port and/or dual-channel LVDS connector.

In addition to Intel Processor N50, N97, and Core i3-305 processor options, the system is also available with an Intel Atom x7425E chip. And other features include a 3V/240 mAh real-time-clock battery, accessible GPIO pins, and optional support for a 5W speaker, nano SIM card (for use with an optional cellular modem), and other add-ons.

AAEON says the system supports up to three simultaneous displays, and you can hook up a bunch of SSDs, hard drives, or other peripherals thanks to an M.2 2242 PCIe 2.0 connector as well as mPCIe and M.SATA connectors and two SATA III connectors.

You can find more details at AAEON’s product page for the EPIC-ADN9.

The EPIC-ADN9 is now in mass production and should be available for purchase soon, but AAEON doesn’t provide pricing information on its website. Instead, you’ll need to contact the company for a quote.

press release via CNX Software

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.