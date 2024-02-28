Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Avenir Telecom’s Energizer HardCase P28K smartphone garnered a lot of attention at Mobile World Congress this week due to its standout feature: a massive 28,000 mAh battery. But the power-bank-with-a-smartphone isn’t the only new device the company is showing off at MWC.

The Energizer Ultimate U660S is a phone that stands out for another reason: it’s one of the cheapest phones with a foldable OLED display.

The U660S features a 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED display that folds in half like a flip-phone, as well as a smaller cover display. This puts the phone in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr line of foldables rather than larger-screen tablet/smartphone hybrids like the Galaxy Z Fold or Google Pixel Fold.

With an expected €499 price tag, the phone would be one of the most affordable foldables to date if it were to begin shipping today. Unfortunately Avenir says it won’t launch until much later this year: it’s expected to go on sale in Europe in November, 2024. It’s unclear if or when it will be available in other markets.

Under the hood, the U660S has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 3,600 mAh battery and ships with Android 14 software.

On the back of the phone there’s a 64MP primary camera plus an 8MP secondary camera. And on the inside there’s a 25MP front-facing camera.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi, NFC, and dual SIM support for 4G LTE networks.

According to 9to5Google, which got a chance to see the phone in person, the Energizer Ultimate U660s has a hinge that feels sturdy, a matte frame, and an exterior that has a “brushed metal” look (although that may be optional, as the promotional images show a matte black design).

Avenir isn’t the only company making a cheap(er) foldable phone. ZTE recently launched the Libero Flip in Japan, where it’s expected to sell for around $420 (or as little as $265 during pre-orders). And Motorola’s Razr 2023 phones have list prices starting at $700, but there’s currently on sale for as little as $500.

via ITHome, 9to5Google, NotebookCheck, and GizmoChina

