EmulationStation Desktop Edition (ES-DE) is a frontend for viewing, launching, and playing video games designed for classic computers and game consoles thanks to support for emulators for dozens of different game systems.

Up until recently, ES-DE was available as a free and open source app for Windows, macOS, and Linux. But now there’s also an Android version that allows you to turn just about any smartphone, tablet, or handheld game console running Android 11 or later into a retro gaming system.

For the most part the Android version of ES-DE looks and functions like the desktop versions. But there are a few important differences:

The Android version is exclusively available from the Amazon Appstore.

It’s a paid app that sells for $5.39.

The Android port is “partially closed source.”

ES-DE developer Leon Styhre says he’s also submitted the app to the Google Play Store, but so far Google has “been unwilling to approve it,” so it’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to install ES-DE for Android without using an Amazon account.

The Android version of ES-DE supports “more than 120 game systems,” and can either be launched like any app, or set up as the default Launcher app for your device, which means it will basically replace the home screen and be the first thing you see when you turn on your phone, tablet, or handheld console.

Among other features, ES-DE offers several different built-in themes, as well as support for downloading more themes and an artwork scraper that can find box art for game ROMS loaded on your device.

But keep in mind that ES-DE itself isn’t an emulator and doesn’t have any games. It’s basically a frontend for interacting with those things, making Android feel more like a game console.

In order to actually use ES-DE, you’ll need to follow instructions for setting up emulators like RetroArch, AethserSX2, Citra, Dolphin, DraStic, PPSSPP, Yuzu, and others. You’re on your own finding ROMs to play.

Another thing to keep in mind is that ES-DE for Android hasn’t been tested on all Android devices. But it’s known to be working well on the AYN Odin Lite, Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, and Google Pixel Tablet. There are some known issues when using it with the AYN Odin 2, so make sure to check out the “issues” section in the ES-DE Android documentation if you plan to use the app on that device.

To see ES-De for Android in action (and a detailed setup guide), check out Retro Games Corps’ video on YouTube.

via RetroDodo, Retro Games Corps, ES-DE, and /r/emulation

