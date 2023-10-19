Chinese device maker Emdoor, which is probably best known these days for its rugged tablets, showed off something a little different at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair this week: the company’s first handheld gaming PC.

Notebook Italia got a look at the upcoming handheld, and while it looks a lot like many other models we’ve seen over the past few years, there’s one thing that makes this model stand out: it’s powered by an unreleased Intel Meteor Lake-H processor with Intel Arc 5 integrated graphics.

Intel hasn’t actually launched its Meteor Lake processors yet, and while it’s not exactly unheard of for a company to show off a product with an unreleased processor, they usually don’t actually provide many details about the features of those chips (or the names), so most often we hear that a product will have something like a “next-gen Intel Mobile processor.”

But Emdoor let us know that this handheld is powered by a 14th-gen Intel “Meteor Lake” H-series processor based on Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake architecture, and that the chip will have a TDP range of 20 to 35 watts and a next-gen iGPU based on Intel’s Arc graphics architecture.

That could make the upcoming handheld competitive with some of today’s most powerful models, which tend to feature AMD chips like the Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen Z1 Extreme, as they tend to offer better graphics performance and efficiency than 12th and 13th-gen Intel mobile chips.

The performance boost may come at a heavy price though – Emdoor says that when running at the highest performance settings, its handheld gets less than an hour of battery life. But it should last longer than that if you lower the performance settings and/or run less demanding games or other applications.

While the processor is probably the most interesting thing about Emdoor’s handheld, other features don’t look too shabby.

It’s expected to support up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and have an M.2 2280 slot for up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 storage. It has an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display with up to 350 nits brightness. And it has a set of ports that includes two full-function USB4 ports (with support for charging, data, and video output), a single USB 2.0 Type-A port (presumably for a keyboard or other devices that don’t need a high-speed connection), a 3.5mm mic/headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The computer has a fan for active cooling, with an air intake vent on the back and a vent on the top, stereo speakers, and volume and power buttons along the top.

Game controller features include dual analog sticks with RGB backlighting, a D-Pad, action buttons, shoulder triggers, and two customizable buttons on the back of the handheld.

The system is designed to run Windows 11 and currently has the catchy name of EM-GP080MTL, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Emdoor give the computer a more consumer-friendly name in the future or partner with another company to put a different brand name on the final product if and when it comes to market.

