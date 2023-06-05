Taiwanese computer manufacturer ECS has been selling mini PCs under the Liva brand for nearly a decade, and in that time the company has expanded the lineup to encompass a variety of shapes, sizes, and performance scenarios.

Last week ECS showed off several new Liva-branded mini PCs at Computex, including the company’s first models powered by 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake chips.

The ECS Liva Z5 Plus, for example, is a compact computer that measures 148 x 120 x 38mm (5.8″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″) and supports 15-watt Intel Raptor Lake-U series processors and up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

It has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage, an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card, a 19V/90W power supply, and support for up to four displays thanks to a set of ports that includes:

1 x DisplayPort

2 x HDMI

1 x USB4 Gen 2 (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

The system also has three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

ECS was also showing off a Liva Z5E Plus model that’s nearly identical in most respects, but it has a taller chassis that measures 54mm (2.1 inches) high to make room inside the case for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

This model also has room for some additional ports, and ECS offers configurations with a choice of two COM ports or an HDMI input for video capture applications.

A third model is the ECS Liva Z5F Plus which is a passively cooled system that features a 242 x 120 x 30mm (9.5″ x 4.7″ x 1.2″) case with fins on the top for passive heat dissipation.

The Z5F has most of the same features as the Z5E, including support for an optional 2.5 inch drive and COM ports, but no HDMI input option.

ECS hasn’t announced pricing or availability for any of these new systems yet.

