The ECS LIVA Q3D is a tiny computer that measures just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″. But it’s powered by an Intel Jasper Lake processor, supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and can send video to up to two displays thanks to DisplayPort and HDMI ports.

It’s the latest entry in the ECS Liva Q line of mini PCs, which also includes two models previously announced models, the ECS LIVA Q3H and LIVA Q3 Plus.

The Q3H and Q3D are close cousins, featuring the same processor, memory and storage options. The key difference is that the Q3H model is designed for video conferencing and has two HDMI ports – one for output and the other for input. ECS positions the LIVA Q3D as more of a general purpose device with two video outputs for use as a digital signage system, media player, or general-purpose computer.

Both mini PCs are powered by 6-watt Intel Jasper Lake processors and feature LPDDR4-2400 memory and eMMC storage.

The LIVA Q3 Plus is a bit different, in that it supports up to a 15-watt Ryzen Embedded processor and has a slightly larger case that measures 2.1″ tall.

Here are key specs for the ECS LIVA Q3 family:

LIVA Q3D LIVA Q3H LIVA Q3 Plus Processor Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 AMD Ryzen R1505G

AMD Ryzen R2314

AMD Ryzen V1605B Memory 4GB or 8GB

LPDDR4-2400 4GB or 8GB

DDR4-2400 Storage 64GB or 128GB

eMMC

microSD card reader Ports 1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input 1 x HDMI output

1 x HDMI input

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x mini DisplayPort

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x USB 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input Wireless WiFi 5 WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 Dimensions 74 x 74 x 34.6mm

(2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″) 74 x 74 x 52.1mm

(2.9″ x 2.9″ x 2.1″) OS support Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 10 / 11 Power supply 12V / 3A

It’s unclear when you’ll be able to buy the LIVA Q3D, but this week ECS is showing it off (along with other recent mini PCs) at the Integrated Systems Europe event.

via CNX Software