The ECS Liva P300 is a desktop computer that measures 250 x 200 x 79mm (9.8″ x 7.9″ x 3.1″) and houses a mini ITX motherboard with an Intel LGA1700 socket and Q670 chipset that supports up to a 65-watt 12th-gen or 13th-gen Intel processor. It also supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and up to two storage devices.

ECS hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Liva P300, but the company showed off the system at Computex last week.

The Liva P300 may be larger than some of the other new computers the company introduced recently, but it’s still pretty small by desktop PC standards, and it’s pretty versatile thanks to a socket that lets you choose your own processor.

Under the hood, the computer also features two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory each, for a combined total of up to 128GB. Storage is courtesy of an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe or SATA storage and a 2.5 inch drive for a SATA HDD or SSD.

There’s also a PCIe Gen 5 x16 interface that can be used for a single-slot graphics card (as long as it measures 173 x 116 x 39mm or less), an M.2 2230 slot for a WiF & Bluetooth card and an M.2 3052 connector that could be used for an optional 4G LTE or 5G module.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x VGA

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio out

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i226LM)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (Intel i219V)

2 x COM (RS232/422/485)

1 DC power input (19V/180W power supply)

via HardwareLUXX

