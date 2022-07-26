The latest member of the ECS Liva line of small form-factor desktop computers is one of the most powerful to date. The ECS Liva One H610 is a mini PC with an LGA1700 socket with support for up to a 65-watt, 12th-gen Intel Core processor.

ECS debuted the computer at the Integrated Systems Europe 2022 show in May, but now the company has officially launched the compact computer, although pricing and availability details still aren’t available yet.

The computer measures 205 x 176 x 33mm (8.1″ x 6.9″ x 1.3″), making it the same size as the AMD-powered Liva One A300 that ECS introduced earlier this year. And the two computers have similar specs, including:

Support for 35 or 65-watt desktop processors

Support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory (2 x SODIMM slots)

Support for a 2.5″ SATA HDD and/or SSD and an M.2 2280 SATA or PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD

But there are a few differences (beside the processor options), including support for WiFi 6E for the Intel model (the AMD version tops out at WiFi 6).

The ECS Liva One H610 supports up to three displays and features:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

2 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x VGA (optional) or RS-232 (optional)

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

1 x 3.5mm mic input

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

1 x DC power input

ECS says the Live One H610 can be used as a home or office computer or as a thin client or edge computing solution for things like digital signage or AI applications.\

This article was first published May 6, 2022 and most recently updated July 26, 2022.