The new Dynabook Portégé X40L-M is a thin and light business laptop with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, support for up to a 28-watt Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor, and a body that measures just 16mm (0.6 inches) thick and weighs just 1.05 kilograms (about 2.3 pounds).
Despite its slim size, the laptop packs a pretty decent set of ports including full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also has quad speakers and a 65 Wh battery, which is larger than those you’d typically find in a laptop this size. But that’s not to say Dynabook didn’t make any sacrifices.
For example, the laptop has LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard. While that means the memory takes up less space than DDR5 SODIMM memory would, it also means that the RAM is not user-upgradable.
And as a laptop designed for business customers, Dynabook equipped the Portégé X40L-M with video conferencing keys on the keyboard and dual microphones that face upward to pick up 360 degree audio. But the laptop has just a 720p webcam because the company says it would have been difficult to fit a higher-resolution camera into the small bezel above the display.
There is optional support for an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition though. Dynabook also included a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.
The laptop also has a spill-resistant, backlit keyboard and a large touchpad that measures 5.7 inches diagonally.
Pricing hasn’t been finalized yet, but Dynabook says that the new Portégé X40L-M will probably have a similar starting price to the company’s previous-gen thin and light business laptops in the Portégé X series… which means you can expect it to sell for around $1800 and up. That makes it somewhat disappointing that the starting specs include as little as 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor.
Here are some of the key specs for the
|Dynabook Portégé X40L-M specs
|Display
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (vPro Essentials)
Intel Core Ultra 5 135H (vPro Essentials)
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H (vPro Essentials)
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H (vPro Enterprise)
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x Gigabit Ethernet (Intel i219)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
|Webcam
|720p with privacy shutter
|Audio
|2 x microphones (upward-facing)
4 x speakers
|Battery
|65 Wh
|Material
|Magnesium alloy chassis
|Color
|Blue
|Dimensions
|312 x 224 x 16mm
12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|1.05 kg
2.31 pounds