This summer Lenovo began selling a dual-screen laptop called the Yoga Book 9i. In some ways it’s a cheaper alternative to devices with a single large foldable display like the ThinkPad X1 Fold. But with a $2000 starting price, the Yoga Book 9i is still pretty expensive.

Enter the SZBOX DS135D. It’s basically a Yoga Book 9i clone, but instead of a 15-watt Intel Raptor Lake-U processor, it has a 6-watt Intel Alder Lake-N chip. And the DS35DS is a lot cheaper, with prices starting at $699.

For that price what you get is a portable computer with two 13.5 inch displays, an Intel N100 quad-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. But you can also pay more for up to 1TB of storage. The laptop also has two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a DC power input jack.

The key thing setting this computer apart from most laptops is that instead of a physical keyboard on the bottom and a display on top, there are two screens. You can use the lower screen as a virtual keyboard, for touch or pen input, or for extra screen space.

You can position the computer for use like a laptop, unfold the screens and hold it like a book or large tablet, or prop it up on a stand for use like a dual monitor setup with one screen stacked above the other or the two screens positioned side-by-side.

In that mode, you’d probably want to place a mouse and/or keyboard in front of the computer. But at this point it’s worth noting that the processor isn’t the only thing that makes this dual-screen laptop different from Lenovo’s. While Lenovo’s starting price includes a Bluetooth keyboard and digital pen, the DS135D ships without either of those things. You’ll need to supply your own.

It also looks like the screen resolution may be lower for this model. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i has two 13.3 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED displays. And while the product descriptions I’ve seen for the SZBOX DS135D don’t provide many details about the screen technology, the computer is said to be a “2.5K HD laptop,” suggesting that the screens will have 2560 x 1440 pixel or similar displays.

I’m also not sure if the DS135D has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to fold the screens so they’re back-to-back for use in tablet mode, as I’ve only seen pictures showing the displays folded at up to a 180-degree angle.

Oh, and in case this wasn’t clear, the biggest difference may be that SZBox isn’t Lenovo. It’s a small Chinese company that makes cheap mini PCs and other gadgets and sells them to customers around the world. But don’t expect the same level of customer support or service from SZBox that you’d get from Lenovo. At the moment the DS135D is only available from AliExpress, where it’s offered by several different sellers.

