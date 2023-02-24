DomyFan is a portable touchscreen display with built-in stereo speakers, mini HDMI and USB Type-C inputs, and an unusual aspect resolution. It’s a 12.3 inch, 1920 x 860 pixel screen with a 16:7 aspect ratio.

The Chinese company behind the DomyFan says it will have a retail price of $259 when it begins shipping in April, but the company is running a Kickstarter campaign and offering backers a chance to save 50% or more.

While I wouldn’t be surprised to find that DomyFan is rebranded version of an existing product that may already be available in China (this happens pretty often with Kickstarter campaigns), I couldn’t really find any other devices with 1920 x 860 pixel displays, so it’s unclear where the company is getting the display panels for this device, or why they decided a 16:7 aspect ratio is a good idea.

The display supports 10-point multitouch input, has a kickstand that lets you prop it up on a table, and VESA mount holes that also let you connect it to a wall mount or monitor stand. The DomyFan features an aluminum body that measures 387.4 x 149.9 x 25.8mm (15.3″ x 5.9″ x 1″).

The company says the screen is an IPS LCD with 172 degree viewing angles, up to 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. The screen can be used in portrait or landscape orientations.

Ports include a mini HDMI input, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports that can be used to connect a display, power the display, or for data transfer and two USB 2.0 ports that can be used for a mouse, keyboard, storage device, or other peripherals.

If you’re using the display with a PC that supports USB Power Delivery, you may be able to use a single USB-C cable as a video, touchscreen, and power input. But you’ll probably need a separate power source if you plug in a smartphone, game console, or other devices.

Keep in mind that backing a crowdfunding campaign is not the same thing as pre-ordering a product though. While the company says it’s “confident that our reliable supplies and manufacturers can help minimize unforeseen problems in the production process,” it’s possible that DomyFan units may not ship on schedule or at all.

via Geeky Gadgets

