Dell’s Concept Luna is an initiative to design a laptop that’s easier to repair and upgrade, allowing you to keep using your computer for longer while reducing waste and the overall environmental footprint of your device.

Unfortunately Concept Luna has only been a proof-of-concept since it was first unveiled a year ago. And that’s not changing just yet… but Dell has updated the concept, making it even easier to repair. The company is showing off a Concept Luna prototype that can be disassembled in minutes without the need for any tools.

That’s because this laptop prototype uses no screws and no adhesive to hold components in place. There aren’t even cables that need to be detached.

Not only would that make it easier for individuals or repair professionals to replace a cracked screen or a dying battery, but Dell notes that it can take a computer recycling facility more than an hour to break down a typical laptop, but the latest Concept Luna device can be torn down in a fraction of that time.

The company has also designed a “micro-factory” system that could use robots to quickly open up Concept Luna laptops for repairs or recycling.

Unfortunately for the second year in a row, Concept Luna is still just a concept. Dell says it’s part of the company’s long-term vision, but there are currently no plans to put Luna-inspired hardware into production.

For now the Framework Laptop is probably still your best bet if you’re looking for an easily repairable and upgradeable laptop.