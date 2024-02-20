Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Dell XPS line of laptops are thin and light portable computers known for their sleek designs and premium features. And the new 2024 lineup fits the bill in a lot of ways, with Intel Meteor Lake-H processors, optional support for discrete graphics on models with larger screens, and optional support for OLED displays and/or 120 Hz screens on some models.
But Dell has also gone all-in on the somewhat controversial design that debuted with the Dell XPS 13 Plus in 2022: there’s a series of capacitive touch buttons where you’d normally find the Fn keys, and the trackpad is invisible, since it blends in with the rest of the palm rest. After unveiling the new Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 laptops during CES in January, Dell has announced that the new laptops are available starting today.
Prices start at $1300 for the XPS 13, $1700 for the XPS 14, and $1900 for the XPS 16.
The new Dell XPS 13 is the smallest of the bunch, measuring just 0.6 inches thick and weighing just 2.6 pounds. But it’s also the least powerful, with processor options that top out at Intel Core Ultra 7 165H and support only for intel Arc integrated graphics.
The XPS 14 and XPS 16, meanwhile, offer optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series discrete graphics. These models also represent new screen sizes for the XPS lineup, replacing the previous-gen Dell XPS 15 and 17.
All of the laptops feature Thunderbolt ports, quad speakers, USB-C power adapters, Windows Hello-compatible IR cameras and fingerprint readers, and support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x-7467 memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for each of Dell’s new XPS series laptops:
|Dell XPS 13 (9340)
|Dell XPS 14 (9440)
|Dell XPS 16 (9640)
|Display
|13.4 inches
|14.5 inches
|16.3 inches
|Processor
|Graphics
|Intel Xe / Intel Arc
|RAM
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Wireless
|Intel Killer 1750 (BE2200)
WiFi 7
BT 5.4
|Intel Killer 1675
WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|Intel Killer 1750 (BE2200)
WiFi 7
BT 5.4
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode)
|3 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Webcam
|1080p
|Audio
|Quad speakers
2 x 2W main
2 x 2W tweeters
dual microphones
|Quad speakers
2 x 3W main
2 x 2W tweeters
dual microphones
|Battery
|55 Wh
|69.5 Wh
|99.9 Wh
|Charging
|60W USB-C adapter
|130W USB-C adapter
|Input
|Backlit zero-lattice keyboard w/ambient light sensor
1mm key travel
Capacitive touch function row
Glass haptic touchpad
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
Windows Hello IR camera
|Materials
|Aluminum with Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest
|Dimensions
|295 x 199 x 15mm
11.6″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″
|320 x 216 x 18mm
12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″
|358 x 240 x 19mm
14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″
|Starting Weight
|1.19 kg
2.6 pounds
|1.68 kg
3.7 pounds
|2.13 kg
4.7 pounds
|Starting Price
|$1300
|$1700
|$1900