Dell is refreshing its XPS 15 and XPS 17 line of slim, yet powerful laptops with new models featuring support for up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

The new models should be available starting March 2nd, but they’ll cost you – launch prices will start at $2,949 for a Dell XPS 15 and $3,399 for a Dell XPS 17, although lower-cost options will be available in the future. Only models with top-tier graphics will be available at launch.

For the most part, the new 2023 Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops look a lot like their previous-gen counterparts. But it’s what’s inside that counts, and this year’s models will be available with a choice of 45W processors including:

Intel Core i5-13500H (4 P-cores + 8 E-cores, up to 4.7 GHz)

Intel Core i7-13700H (6 P-cores + 8 E-Cores, up to 5 GHz)

Intel Core i9-13900H (6 P-cores + 8 E-Cores, up to 5.4 GHz)

Dell’s 15.6 inch laptop will be available with a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD non-touch or 3456 x 2160 pixel OLED touchscreen display and Intel Arc A370M or NVIDIA RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 graphics.

The 17 inch model is available with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and comes with a 1080P non-touch or 3840 x 2400 pixel OLED touchscreen display.

Both models feature DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory, PCIe Gen 4 storage, Intel AX211 / Killer 1675 wireless cards with support for WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, quad speakers, Thunderbolt and USB-C ports, headphone jacks, and a full-sized SD card reader.

via Tom’s Hardware and NotebookCheck