Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is a premium thin and light notebook that’s been around for more than a decade. This year Dell updated the XPS 13 with a major redesign that’s controversial, to say the least. But it looks like the company is sticking with the new design, because the company’s first XPS 13 laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor looks virtually identical to the models with Intel Meteor Lake chips that launched earlier this year.

Like the Intel models, the new Dell XPS 13 (9345) is a 2.6 pound notebook that measures less than 0.6 inches thick, while sporting a 13.4 inch display and a 55 Wh battery. It’s available for pre-order starting today for $1299 and up.

The starting price is for a model with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) processor with CPU speeds up to 3.4 GHz, dual-core boost speeds up to 4 GHz, Adreno integrated graphics with up to 3.8 TFLOPS of GPU performance, and a 45 TOPS NPU for on-device AI processing.

Other features for this entry-level configuration include a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 120 Hz non-touch IPS LCD display, 16GB of LPDDR5x-7467 dual-channel memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

But Dell will also offer higher-priced configurations with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and 2560 x 1600 pixel. 120 Hz touchscreen LCD display or a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 60 Hz OLED non-touch display. The company also plans to offer a cheaper model for Chinese customers that features a 10-core Snapdragon X1 Plus (X1P-64-100) processor.

The laptop has a CNC aluminum body with a very limited set of ports: there’s one USB4 Type-C port on each side of the notebook. Each of these can be used to charge the laptop, connect high-speed peripherals, or for hooking up an external display thanks to DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode support. But you may need to use a dock if you want to plug two or more things into the laptop while charging it at the same time.

Dell equips the notebook with a 1080p webcam with a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera, quad speakers, two microphones, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The keyboard area may be the most controversial part of Dell’s new XPS laptop design. Dell’s keys are flat and wide, with little space between them. And there’s a set of capacitive touch keys above the keyboard where you’d normally find Fn keys. The nice thing about these capacitive keys is that they can alternate between showing F1 – F12 or other functions like volume and brightness depending on the context. The less nice things about this row of keys are that you can’t actually feel them since they don’t move when you press them, and you may not always be able to see them since they’re only supposed to light up when you’re using them.

Dell also uses an ambient light sensor to control the keyboard backlight brightness. While users can turn the backlight on or off, they can’t manually adjust the brightness.

I’m also not a huge fan of the “seamless” glass touchpad, which blends invisibly into the palm rest area. While it looks pretty sleek, it’s also harder to feel with your fingers where the touchpad begins and ends.

Still, it’s nice to see that the starting price for the XPS 13 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor is the same as the starting price for Intel Meteor Lake models. It’s also kind of impressive to see just how little Dell had to change this laptop to swap out the processor, even though the ARM-powered version almost certainly has a different mainboard to accommodate Qualcomm’s processor.

Dell XPS 13 (9345) Dell XPS 13 (9340) Display 13.4 inches 1920 x 1200, 120 Hz non-touch LCD

2560 x 1600, 120 Hz touchscreen LCD

2880 x 1800, 60 Hz touchscreen OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H NPU Adreno Intel Arc

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050M (6GB GDDR6, 30W) Graphics Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS) Intel AI Boost RAM 16GB / 32GB /64GB LPDDR5x-7467 8GB LPDDR5-6400

16GB / 32GB /64GB LPDDR5x-7467 Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD Wireless Qualcomm FastConnect 7800

WiFi 7

BT 5.4 Intel Killer 1750 (BE2200)

WiFi 7

BT 5.4 Ports 2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode) Webcam 1080p Audio Quad speakers

2 x 2W main

2 x 2W tweeters

dual microphones Battery 55 Wh 69.5 Wh Charging 60W USB-C adapter Input Backlit zero-lattice keyboard w/ambient light sensor

1mm key travel

Capacitive touch function row

Glass haptic touchpad Security Fingerprint reader

Windows Hello IR camera Materials Aluminum with Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest Dimensions 295 x 199 x 15mm

11.6″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″ Starting Weight 1.19 kg

2.6 pounds Starting Price $1300 $1300

The iconic XPS 13 powered by

Snapdragon® X Elite with on-device

AI elevates your creative process.

Bring every project from visionary to

legendary with game-changing

performance and groundbreaking

all-day battery life.

• The first XPS powered by Snapdragon® X Elite processors effortlessly tackles complex workloads with game-changing performance

and groundbreaking battery life thanks to a three-tier processing architecture with a CPU, GPU, and NPU. An AI-dedicated chip

improves power efficiency, extends battery life, emits less heat and runs quietly.

• Sleek, iconic design with premium materials and innovative interiors.

• Crafted with machined (CNC) aluminum and Gorilla® Glass 3 to deliver a strong, lightweight laptop. XPS is available in Platinum or

Graphite with tone-on-tone finishes for an elegant, minimalistic design.

• A unique touch function row, seamless glass touchpad and comfortable keyboard are modern, easy-to-use interiors that deliver a

clean, harmonious look and allow you to switch tasks effortlessly, while eliminating distractions and placing the focus on productivity.

• Our thinnest and lightest XPS, the XPS 13 is built for mobility, starting at only 2.59 pounds and measuring in at only 14.8 mm thin.

• True-to-life color and sharp detail on 13.4” InfinityEdge display plus incredible sound brings content to life, so you are totally immersed.

Available with 3K+ OLED touch display option. Experience 360-degree spatial audio with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos.

• Enjoy crystal clear video calls with an intelligent FHD (1080p) webcam which reduces noise in the frame, while intelligent audio reduces

background noise.

• Copilot in Windows 11 complements your capabilities and creativity with intelligent assistance and relevant answers. Your own

personal AI assistant built right in to do the heavy-lifting so you can do the extraordinary.

• The new XPS family has its highest level of sustainable materials yet. Crafted with at least 25% recycled materials, including an

innovative combination of recycled and low emissions aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, which helps lower the carbon

footprint of the laptop by up to 88%*. The XPS 13 ships in packaging made with 100% recycled or renewable content and is 100%

recyclable.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.