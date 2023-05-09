The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a thin and light laptop with an unusual design that features an edge-to-edge keyboard, a virtually invisible trackpad, and capacitive touch Fn keys that disappear when you’re not using them.

Dell launched the first version of this laptop about a year ago, when it was available with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor. Now the company is selling a new model powered by a 13th-gen chip. It’s available now for $1399 and up.

The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5-6000 memory, a 512GB SSD, and a FHD+ non-touch display. But you can also pay more for a different display. Here are the starting prices for Core i7/16GB/512GB models:

1920 x 1200 pixel LCD non-touch display for $1399

1920 x 1200 pixel LCD touchscreen display for $1499

3456 x 2160 pixel OLED touchscreen display for $1699

2840 x 2400 pixel LCD touchscreen display for $1699

Dell also lets you you configure the laptop with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, with a top-of-the-line model priced at $2149.

All models measure about 295 x 199 x 15mm (11.6″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″) and models with FHD+ displays weigh 1.23 kg (2.71 pounds) while models with OLED screens weigh 1.26 kg (2.77 pounds).

The laptop features a 55 Wh battery and comes with a 60W USB Type-C power adapter. And while the XPS 13 Plus only has two ports, they’re both full-function Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for charging and power delivery. Dell also includes a USB-A and 3.5mm audio adapters when you buy the notebook.

Other features include stereo 2W speakers. a 720p webcam with IR support for face recognition, a backlit keyboard, and an aluminum chassis.

Right now the only model Dell is offering with a 13th-gen Intel Core processor comes with a Core i7 chip and Windows 11 Home or Pro software. But last year’s model was available with an Intel Core i5 processor and Dell also offered an XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition model that shipped with Ubuntu Linux. So it’s possible that we could see cheaper models with Core i5 chips in the future, as well as Ubuntu models of the new XPS 13 Plus.

In the meantime, bargain hunters might be interested in knowing that you can currently pick up the previous-gen XPS 13 Plus with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor for $899, which is the lowest price I’ve seen to date. Unfortunately what you get for your money is just 8GB of non-upgradeable LPDDR5-5200 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

