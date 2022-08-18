Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a Windows tablet with a 13 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel display, a 12th-gen Intel Core Alder Lake-U processor, and a detachable keyboard that allows you to use the computer as a laptop.

First announced earlier this year, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available for purchase from Dell.com starting August 25, 2022. Prices start at $1099 for a tablet and folio keyboard case.

While Dell’s been offering XPS 13 convertibles for years, this is the first detachable model, which means that rather than a 360-degree hinge that lets you push the keyboard behind the screen when you’re not using it, you can simply remove the keyboard. That’s a design that has pros and cons, but I suppose it’s nice to see Dell trying something new.

On the one hand, allowing you to detach the keyboard altogether means that the tablet is thinner, lighter, and easier to hold in your hands when you’re using it without a keyboard. On the other, folio-style keyboards are a lot more awkward when you’re using a laptop on your lap, since they’re not as rigid and don’t provide as much support to the display.

It’d be nice if Dell offered users a choice of styles, but I suppose if you really want an XPS 13 laptop with a convertible design rather than a detachable, you could always opt for an older model with an 11th-gen or earlier Intel processor.

Dell’s new 2-in-1 tablet also supports an optional pressure-sensitive pen, but that’s sold separately, so you’ll have to pay extra for a pen.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 tablet has a 5MP front-facing camera paired with an IR camera for facial recognition. It also has an 11MP rear camera, something that helps differentiate this tablet PC from Dell’s clamshell-style laptops, which typically do not have world-facing cameras.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Dell’s new tablet.

Dell XPS 13 (9315 2n1 ) specifications
Display13 inches
2880 x 1920 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
Pen and finger touch support
Gorilla Glass 7
ProcessorIntel Core i5-1230U
Intel Core i7-1250U
RAM8GB / 16GB
LPDDR4x-4266
Dual channel
Onboard (soldered)
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe 4 x4 SSD
OSWindows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4
USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included
USB Type-C to 3.5mm headset adapter included
WirelessKiller WiFi 6E 1675
Bluetooth 5.2
Optional Intel 5000 Global 5G modem
Battery49.5 Wh
Charger45W USB-C AC adapter
AudioStereo speakers
Dual microphones
Cameras11MP rear camera
5MP front-facing camera
0.3MP IR camera
SecurityFingerprint sensor (in power button)
IR camera
KeyboardBacklit
1mm key travel
MaterialsCNC machined aluminum & glass
Dimensions292.5 x 201.2 x 7.4
11.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.29 – 0.31″
AccessoriesXPS Stylus (sold separately)
XPS Folio keyboard (sold separately)
Starting weightTablet: 736 grams / 1.6 pounds
Folio: 560 grams / 1.23 pounds
Starting Price$999 (Windows)
$949 (Developer Edition w/Ubuntu)

