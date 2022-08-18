Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a Windows tablet with a 13 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel display, a 12th-gen Intel Core Alder Lake-U processor, and a detachable keyboard that allows you to use the computer as a laptop.

First announced earlier this year, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available for purchase from Dell.com starting August 25, 2022. Prices start at $1099 for a tablet and folio keyboard case.

While Dell’s been offering XPS 13 convertibles for years, this is the first detachable model, which means that rather than a 360-degree hinge that lets you push the keyboard behind the screen when you’re not using it, you can simply remove the keyboard. That’s a design that has pros and cons, but I suppose it’s nice to see Dell trying something new.

On the one hand, allowing you to detach the keyboard altogether means that the tablet is thinner, lighter, and easier to hold in your hands when you’re using it without a keyboard. On the other, folio-style keyboards are a lot more awkward when you’re using a laptop on your lap, since they’re not as rigid and don’t provide as much support to the display.

It’d be nice if Dell offered users a choice of styles, but I suppose if you really want an XPS 13 laptop with a convertible design rather than a detachable, you could always opt for an older model with an 11th-gen or earlier Intel processor.

Dell’s new 2-in-1 tablet also supports an optional pressure-sensitive pen, but that’s sold separately, so you’ll have to pay extra for a pen.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 tablet has a 5MP front-facing camera paired with an IR camera for facial recognition. It also has an 11MP rear camera, something that helps differentiate this tablet PC from Dell’s clamshell-style laptops, which typically do not have world-facing cameras.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Dell’s new tablet.

Dell XPS 13 (9315 2n1 ) specifications Display 13 inches

2880 x 1920 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

Pen and finger touch support

Gorilla Glass 7 Processor Intel Core i5-1230U

Intel Core i7-1250U RAM 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR4x-4266

Dual channel

Onboard (soldered) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe 4 x4 SSD OS Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included

USB Type-C to 3.5mm headset adapter included Wireless Killer WiFi 6E 1675

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional Intel 5000 Global 5G modem Battery 49.5 Wh Charger 45W USB-C AC adapter Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Cameras 11MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

0.3MP IR camera Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button)

IR camera Keyboard Backlit

1mm key travel Materials CNC machined aluminum & glass Dimensions 292.5 x 201.2 x 7.4

11.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.29 – 0.31″ Accessories XPS Stylus (sold separately)

XPS Folio keyboard (sold separately) Starting weight Tablet: 736 grams / 1.6 pounds

Folio: 560 grams / 1.23 pounds Starting Price $999 (Windows)

$949 (Developer Edition w/Ubuntu)