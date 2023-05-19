Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Dell has launched two new mobile workstation-class computers that pack 45-watt Intel Raptor Lake-H processors into thin and light designs.

The Dell Precision 5480 is a 3.3 pound notebook with a 14 inch display and a design that’s pretty much what you’d expect if Dell made an XPS 14 laptop, and the Dell Precision 5680 is a 4.2 pound model with a 16 inch screen and optional support for higher-performance graphics, among other things.

Neither laptop is cheap: prices currently start at $2,119 and $2,788 for models with Intel Core i5 chips, Intel integrated graphics, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD displays, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

But both systems can also be configured with higher-resolution displays, faster processors, more storage, and other upgrades… although Dell’s spec sheets describe some options that don’t seem to be available at launch. For example, both laptops should support up to 64GB of RAM, but Dell is only selling the 14 inch Precision 5480 with 16GB at the moment. And both should support NVIDIA A-series discrete graphics, but only the 16 inch Precision 5680 can be configured with an NVIDIA GPU at the moment.

So it seems like a safe bet that additional upgrade options are coming in the future.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for Dell’s new Precision 5000 series thin and lgiht mobile workstations:

Dell Precision 5480 Dell Precision 5680 Display 14 inches

1920 x 1200 non-touch

2560 x 1600 touchscreen 16 inches

1920 x 1080 non-touch

3840 x 2400 OLED touchscreen Processor Intel Core i5-13500H

Intel Core i5-13600H

Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i7-13800H

Intel Core i9-13900H Intel Core i5-13600H

Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i7-13800H

Intel Core i9-13900H Graphics Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA RTX A1000

NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada

NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA RTX A1000

NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada

NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada

NIVIDA RTX 4000 Ada RAM 16GB to 64GB

LPDDR5-6000

Integrated

Dual-channel 16GB to 64GB

DDR5-6400Non-ECCSODIMM Storage M.2 2230 or M.2 2280

256GB to 4TB

PCIe Gen 3 x 4 or PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 2230 or M.2 2280

256GB to 4TB

PCIe Gen 4 x4 Ports 4 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x microSD card reader

1 x Smart Card reader (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

1 x Smart Card reader (optional) Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC (optional) Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC (optional) Camera 720p

HD IR camera FHD

RGB IR camera Speakers 4 x 2W 4 x speakers Battery 72 Wh 66 Wh or 99.5 Wh Charger 100W USB Type-C (integrated graphics)

130W USB-C (discrete graphics) 90W (integrated graphics)

130W (discrete graphics) Security Fingerprint Reader

IR camera

Smart Card reader (optional) Fingerprint Reader

IR camera

Smart Card reader (optional) Dimensions 311 x 210 x 19mm

12.2″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ 354 x 240 x 22mm

13.9″ x 9.5″ x 0.9″ Weight 1.48 kg

3.26 pounds 1.91kg

4.2 pounds

