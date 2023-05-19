Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Dell has launched two new mobile workstation-class computers that pack 45-watt Intel Raptor Lake-H processors into thin and light designs.
The Dell Precision 5480 is a 3.3 pound notebook with a 14 inch display and a design that’s pretty much what you’d expect if Dell made an XPS 14 laptop, and the Dell Precision 5680 is a 4.2 pound model with a 16 inch screen and optional support for higher-performance graphics, among other things.
Neither laptop is cheap: prices currently start at $2,119 and $2,788 for models with Intel Core i5 chips, Intel integrated graphics, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD displays, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
But both systems can also be configured with higher-resolution displays, faster processors, more storage, and other upgrades… although Dell’s spec sheets describe some options that don’t seem to be available at launch. For example, both laptops should support up to 64GB of RAM, but Dell is only selling the 14 inch Precision 5480 with 16GB at the moment. And both should support NVIDIA A-series discrete graphics, but only the 16 inch Precision 5680 can be configured with an NVIDIA GPU at the moment.
So it seems like a safe bet that additional upgrade options are coming in the future.
Here’s an overview of some key specs for Dell’s new Precision 5000 series thin and lgiht mobile workstations:
|Dell Precision 5480
|Dell Precision 5680
|Display
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 non-touch
2560 x 1600 touchscreen
|16 inches
1920 x 1080 non-touch
3840 x 2400 OLED touchscreen
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-13500H
Intel Core i5-13600H
Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i7-13800H
Intel Core i9-13900H
|Intel Core i5-13600H
Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i7-13800H
Intel Core i9-13900H
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
NVIDIA RTX A1000
NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada
NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada
|Intel Iris Xe
NVIDIA RTX A1000
NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada
NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada
NIVIDA RTX 4000 Ada
|RAM
|16GB to 64GB
LPDDR5-6000
Integrated
Dual-channel
|16GB to 64GB
DDR5-6400Non-ECCSODIMM
|Storage
|M.2 2230 or M.2 2280
256GB to 4TB
PCIe Gen 3 x 4 or PCIe Gen 4 x4
|M.2 2230 or M.2 2280
256GB to 4TB
PCIe Gen 4 x4
|Ports
|4 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x microSD card reader
1 x Smart Card reader (optional)
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
1 x Smart Card reader (optional)
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC (optional)
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC (optional)
|Camera
|720p
HD IR camera
|FHD
RGB IR camera
|Speakers
|4 x 2W
|4 x speakers
|Battery
|72 Wh
|66 Wh or 99.5 Wh
|Charger
|100W USB Type-C (integrated graphics)
130W USB-C (discrete graphics)
|90W (integrated graphics)
130W (discrete graphics)
|Security
|Fingerprint Reader
IR camera
Smart Card reader (optional)
|Fingerprint Reader
IR camera
Smart Card reader (optional)
|Dimensions
|311 x 210 x 19mm
12.2″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″
|354 x 240 x 22mm
13.9″ x 9.5″ x 0.9″
|Weight
|1.48 kg
3.26 pounds
|1.91kg
4.2 pounds