The Dell Precision 3280 Compact Form Factor (CFF) is a compact desktop computer that Dell says “is the world’s smallest workstation that supports Tensor Core GPUs,” with support for up to NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada graphics. It’s also designed to support 65W Intel Core processors that have been adjusted to run at 80 watts.

Dell hasn’t announced pricing, availability, or detailed specs for the little computer yet. But we do have a little more information about the little workstation, which is expected to hit the streets March 26, 2024.

According to Dell, the system supports up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage. And while it’s larger than many mini PCs, it’s still small enough to be mounted to the back of a display.

You can also rack-mount the Dell Precision 3280 CFF: Dell has released a picture showing 7 of the computers lined up in a server rack.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 (20 Gbps)

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

3 x DisplayPort

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

Note that since official specs haven’t been revealed yet, I’m gleaning all of the port information from the pictures Dell has provided, which is why I cannot tell you more about the DisplayPort or Ethernet capabilities.

More information should be unveiled closer to launch.

