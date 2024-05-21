Dell is bringing AI-focused laptops to demanding enterprise environments with the launch of two new Latitude models. The 14-inch Latitude 7455 and Latitude 5455 are built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors.

Both laptops feature Microsoft Copilot+ integration, which taps into the Snapdragon X’s integrated NPU. It’s capable of handling 45 trillion operations per second, enabling on-device AI functionality like image generation and manipulation, adding subtitles to video files and smart file management.

The Latitude 7455 features a 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB coverage. Dell will offer configurations with the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 and 10-core Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 chips. Customers can opt for up to 32 GB LPDDR5x SDRAM and 1TB NVMe storage.

The Snapdragon X-based 7455 is about 3mm thinner than its Intel counterparts but weighs roughly the same at 1.44kg. Its slim profile leaves room for a pair of USB 4.0 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port with power share, a headphone jack and a micro SD card reader. WiFi 7 support is standard as is 5G connectivity via an e-SIM. An external uSIM card tray is available as an option.

Dell supplies a 55Whr battery in the Latitude 7455. While the company didn’t mention how much time to expect between charges, it might be closer to the Snapdragon X-powered Surface Pro’s 14 hours (via a 53Whr battery) than the Surface Laptop’s 22 hours (via a 66Whr battery).

Not a lot of information about the Latitude 5455 has been revealed yet other than that it will only be available with the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus. From Dell’s official images we can see that it offers a pair of USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, a micro SD card reader and a headphone jack. It’s believed that the Type C ports will support Power Delivery and DisplayPort 2.1 as they do on the Latitude 7455.

The Latitude 5455 will come in at a lower price point when it arrives later this year. That will likely be similar to the $1319.00 starting price of Dell’s Intel-based Latitude 5450.

via Dell

