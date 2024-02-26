Dell is refreshing its business PC lineup with a new line of Latitude and Precision-branded notebooks, mobile workstations, and desktop computers powered by Intel Meteor Lake processors. And one of the most interesting is the new Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable, which is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 13.3 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel 3:2 aspect ratio IPS LCD display, support for an active pen, detachable keyboard, and up to an Intel Core Ultra U7-164U vPro processor.

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable should be available in the second quarter of 2024, with pricing announced closer to launch.

Dell is positioning the Latitude 7350 Detachable as a versatile computer with the performance of a laptop and versatility of a tablet… for folks that don’t mind a device that’s not really designed to sit on your lap unless you’re comfortable balancing a tablet with a kickstand and detachable keyboard on your legs.

As part of Dell’s business lineup, the latitude 7350 is designed to be serviceable, meaning that technicians can remove and replace the displays and batteries. But those parts aren’t designed to be user-replaceable, so don’t get your hopes up that swappable batteries are a thing again.

And while the tablet does have removable PCIe NVMe storage, it’s courtesy of an M.2 2230 slot, which will limit your options for using third-party SSDs. Memory is soldered to the mainboard, with Dell offering 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5/x 6400MT/s options.

Processor options include Intel’s new Core Ultra U5-134U vPro or Core Ultra U7-164U vPro chips, each with Intel’s new integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI features.

The 2-in-1 tablet has a 46.5 Wh battery, support for WiFi 7 (or WiFi 6/6E in markets where WiFi 7 may not be available yet), and optional support for a 5G modem. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and optional support for a fingerprint sensor.

There are also 8MP front and rear cameras, with the front-facing camera also featuring HDR support and IR functions for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition. Thanks to the integrated NPU there’s also support for Windows Studio effects for hardware-accelerated camera features like eye contact correction and enhanced, energy-efficient background blur during video calls,.

Dell also includes a “collaboration touchpad” on the detachable keyboard, with buttons that light up for quick access to some features in Zoom or Teams calls, including mic and camera toggles, opening chat windows, and other common functions.

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable measures 293 x 208 x 9mm (11.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″ and has a starting weight of 830 grams (1.82 pounds) for the tablet alone.

It will join a number of other new Latitude systems from Dell including new Latitude 5000, 7000 and 9000 series laptops and detachable, with most models launching March 12, 2024 and including features like Intel Meteor Lake processors and support for collaboration keyboards and HDR cameras on some models.

