Dell’s new Latitude 3140 is a small laptop with an Intel Alder Lake-N low-power processor and a relatively affordable price tag… if you opt for a model with entry-level specs. Designed for the education market, it’s also available for anyone to buy from Dell.com.

Prices range from $339 to $879, depending on the processor, memory, storage, and whether you opt for a clamshell notebook or a 2-in-1 convertible tablet, among other things.

The entry-level price will get you a notebook with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel non-touch display, an Intel Processor N100 chip, 4GB of LPDDR5x-4800 memory, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 41 Wh battery.

But you can also upgrade to a model with an Intel Processor N200 chip, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Models with convertible tablet-style designs have a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen display covered by scratch-resistant Dragontrail Pro glass and support for a Dell Active Pen. You can also write on the screen using a No. 2 pencil.

These convertible models also come with a larger 53 Wh battery and has a 5MP world-facing camera as well as the standard 1MP webcam that’s available on all models.

Unfortunately all models of the Dell Latitude 3140 have 1366 x 768 pixel displays. There’s no option for a 1080p or higher resolution display. The laptop also lacks some of the features you’ll usually find on high-priced models, like a backlit keyboard or fingerprint sensor.

But the laptop does support WiFi 6, comes with a 65W AC power adapter, and features a set of ports that includes HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and USB Type-C.

The Dell Latitude 3140 laptop measures 301 x 205 x 21mm (11.8″ x 8.1″ x 0.8) and weighs 1.35 kg (about 3 pounds), while the Latitude 3140 2-in-1 is the same size, but weighs a little more at 1.42 kg (3.1 pounds).